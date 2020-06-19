Yuma County residents have another drive-thru opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday as part of the state’s testing blitz.
Sunset Health, in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Health Services and LabCorp Laboratories, will administer drive-thru testing from 7-10 a.m. at 815 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd. in San Luis, Arizona.
Testing is available to individuals who are concerned they may have been exposed or are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache and sore throat.
Individuals who wish to be tested are asked to wear a mask or face covering and to take their medical insurance information or insurance card.
Testing will be available on a first-come, first serve basis while supplies last.
Sunset Health also conducts testing at its clinics across Yuma County. However, individuals who wish to be tested in a Sunset Health clinic must have had either a face-to-face or virtual visit with a Sunset medical provider and the provider requested the testing.
Sunset Health is working towards a process to make testing more readily available to residents in Yuma County, the organization said.
All Sunset Health sites have medical appointments available Monday through Friday to determine if COVID-19 testing is indicated. For an appointment. call 928-819-8999.
Sunset Health is required to complete the testing consistent with the patient’s insurance coverage. Uninsured or underinsured patients can request an appointment with an eligibility worker to review medical care options available.
For more information about Sunset Health testing, call 928-819-8999.
The Regional Center for Border Health/San Luis Walk-In Clinic also provides testing opportunities with no referral needed, from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the following locations:
• 950 E. Main St., Somerton
• 1896 E. Babbitt Lane, San Luis, Arizona
Walk-in testing is also available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday in the San Luis Urgent Care, 1233 N. Main St.
Antibody testing is offered to businesses and employers on site; call 928-315-7910 to set up an appointment.
RCFBH/San Luis Walk-In Clinic may provide testing results to employers with patient consent. Testing results may be available within 3-5 days. A patient portal is available for all clients to obtain their tests results by providing an email account. Otherwise, results are provided via phone by a medical staff member at the clinic.
All insurances are accepted; RCFBH does not deny anyone based on the ability to pay. For more information, call 928-315-7910.