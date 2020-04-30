Sunset Health is joining the “Arizona Testing Blitz” announced by Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday with drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis, Arizona.
Sunset Health, in partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services and Sonora Quest Laboratories, will provide drive-thru testing at designated Sunset Health clinic locations over the next three Saturdays.
Testing will be available to individuals who are concerned that they may have been exposed to or infected with COVID-19. Sunset Health did not respond to an email asking what type of test will be administered.
Persons who want to be tested will be asked to sign a consent form, according to a press release.
“These diagnostic tests will identify the virus and determine if there is an active infection. The testing blitz will provide additional information on the prevalence and spread of COVID-19 in our community. Early identification, isolation and contact tracing are a critical part of keeping our community safe,” explained Diana Gomez, director of Yuma County Public Health District.
“We are grateful to Sunset Community Health Center for providing this vital service to the residents of Yuma County,” she added.
The drive-thru dates and locations follow:
-- Saturday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Yuma Sunset Health, 675 S. Avenue B.
-- Saturday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Somerton Sunset Health, 115 N. Somerton Ave.
-- Saturday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of San Luis Sunset Health, 815 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd.
For more information, contact Sunset Health at www.mysunsethealth.org or call 928-819-8999.