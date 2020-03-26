Today

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 68F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High around 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.