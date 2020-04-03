Following a new order by the governor, the City of Yuma clarified which services and amenities are to close.
To clarify and strengthen “social distancing” to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the city will follow Gov. Ducey’s latest guidelines, the city announced in a press release.
If not already closed, the city listed the businesses that must cease operations by 5 p.m. Saturday to comply with the governor’s order. The businesses include barbers; cosmetology, hairstyling, nail salons and aesthetic salons; tanning salons; tattoo parlors; spas; and massage parlors.
In addition, the city will prohibit the use of amenities at public parks that do not allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene such as basketball courts, splash pads, playground equipment and public restrooms. Otherwise, public parks will remain open to the greatest extent possible, the city stated.
As an example, the city cited the West Wetlands Park, which remains open for hiking, fishing, and walking the nature trails, but the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground, commonly called “castle park,” and other playground equipment that cannot be sanitized to prevent virus transmission, are closed.
Communal pools such as those at hotels, condominiums, apartment complexes and parks, will also be closed. However, these should still be maintained under environmental and public health rules and guidelines.
Swap meets also fall under the new order and will be closed.
The Governor’s Office also provided guidance related to the following services, which are considered essential and may continue operations:
• Personal hygiene services including in-home services such as assistance with bathing and cleaning for vulnerable adults and those who are disabled.
• Daycare centers that provide care for individuals with children serving in any essential services category.
• Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging, including RV parks, and hotel and motel restaurants providing delivery or carryout food services.
• Respite and palliative care.
The Yuma Police Department continues to patrol neighborhoods and city streets. “Officers will continue to educate our community and encourage voluntary compliance of the governor’s order. YPD remains dedicated to keeping the Yuma community safe,” the city stated.