To limit exposure to COVID-19 in east Yuma County, Antelope Union High School District and Dateland Elementary School have shifted their grab-and-go meals program to twice-weekly and weekly, respectively.
Through the remainder of the spring semester, Antelope will serve meals at its prescribed pick-up locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“It’s been all hands on deck,” said Antelope Superintendent Greg Copeland. “We’ve got teachers who’ve come in and volunteered their time to prepare, package and deliver these meals to our different sites. On Tuesdays we deliver two days of meals, on Thursday we deliver three days of meals. We thought it’d be more efficient for parents and kids to not have to come out every day to pick up something to eat.”
Dateland will serve meals on Mondays, providing all breakfast and lunch items for the week.
“That makes us a back-up, so that those who didn’t take advantage of that one day can still go to our sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Copeland said.
Meals will continue to be served to any child age 18 or younger; children do not need to be in the vehicle with their parents to receive the meals.
Weekly menus, food use-by dates and food temperature guidelines will be available at pick-up times.