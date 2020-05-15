SOMERTON — An employee at a second elementary school in this city has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said.
The campus of Tierra del Sol Elementary School has undergone disinfection to prevent possible spread of the novel coronavirus, and the unidentified employee is at home, said Esperanza Rodriguez, human resources director for the Somerton Elementary School District.
“The employee is now following instructions from a doctor and guidelines from the (Centers for Disease Control) for self-quarantining to limit contact with other people,” Rodriguez said Friday.
District officials announced earlier in the week that four employees at Desert Sonora Elementary School in Somerton had tested positive for the coronavirus. The campus also has been disinfected and those workers have also self-quarantined in their homes.
District Superintendent Laura Noel said the district notifies all other employees at a school whenever one worker at the same campus is exposed or infected by the coronavirus.
“The employees can determine on their own whether to place themselves in quarantine while they wait to receive results of testing” for COVID-19, she said, adding they can return to school only after tests show they are free of the virus.
Tierra del Sol has been closed to students since mid-March, and the school’s principal, Gemma Felix, said the campus has received no reports of any other employees or students having shown symptoms of the virus.
Rodriguez said the district is encouraging all of its employees to get tested for the coronavirus, and Noel said employees at the Somerton campuses that remain open have been instructed to use personal protection equipment and practice social distancing.