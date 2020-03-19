An annually anticipated community staple, the Yuma County Fair has been a dually reliable source of good eats for locals and fundraising for nonprofits manning the array of concession booths. With the cancellation of this year’s fair due to COVID-19 concerns, nonprofits are feeling a palpable impact.
“All of this that’s going on is just too much,” said Sam Harrison, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council. “We were almost expecting the fair to be canceled with everything going on lately. We’d planned on opening the booth but figured that might not happen.”
While the closure didn’t come as much of a surprise, Harrison said it’s no less disappointing, though he and the Knights understand the necessity of the decision.
“We support the decision and we’re behind them 100%,” Harrison said. “It’s a fun event for us because it’s a social gathering with all our family and friends as much as it’s a fundraiser, and we’ll miss that part of it. We’re disappointed, but it’s for the health and well-being of our community.”
In terms of fundraising, the Knights of Columbus and several other nonprofits rely on the fair for the bulk of their finances; for some, the absence of that income is a hard hit.
“It puts a damper on it, but we still have other fundraisers,” Harrison said. “It’s been a very strange couple of weeks, but (as a nonprofit) you always have to be prepared for a rainy day.”
For the Yuma Rotary Club, spirits are similarly dampened-yet-hopeful.
“The fair isn’t our only fundraiser, but it’s one of the major ones,” said Yuma Rotary President Page Misenhimer. “Hopefully most of the other nonprofits still have their reserves so they can continue working to fulfill their missions without totally depleting their funds.”
Like Harrison, Misenhimer said the cancellation wasn’t unforeseen, as Yuma Rotary has been closely watching “what other states were doing” over the last few weeks in terms of large events.
“The impact is big, but we’ll be back next year,” he said. “And hopefully next year’s crowd will be twice as big.”
While it certainly won’t taste the same as when surrounded by the sights, sounds and aromas of the fair, Misenhimer recommends faithful fair-goers stop by Olsens Market Place and pick up a to-go order of Kammann sausage — a staple of the Yuma Rotary’s booth in years past.
“If people are going to stay home, they might as well eat some cool food while supporting a local business during a challenging time,” he said.
In the days ahead, Misenhimer also suggests lending a hand to other local entities that are grappling with the operational limitations and uncertainties posed by the coronavirus.
“My suggestion is for people to stay calm and while they’re hunkering down, look at some local nonprofits and maybe send a little extra money to them if it’s within their budget right now,” he said. “It’s a way to help out entities while they’re helping other people.”