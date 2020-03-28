The Yuma County Public Health Services District announced a fifth case of COVID-19 in Yuma County on Saturday. The patient is in isolation and recovering at home.
It’s not known if the latest case is connected to any of the other local cases. County spokesman Kevin Tunell said health officials have revealed as much information as they can.
Health officials are conducting an investigation to identify any close contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious, the county said. Any individuals who have been identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly.
The first case was identified as a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. That individual’s test came back on March 19.
The second case is a student at Arizona Western College — and is a relative of the fourth case. The third case was a roommate of the first case. The second and third cases were announced by the county on March 23.
The fourth case was announced on March 25, and is an elderly relative of the AWC student.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare
According to health officials, the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.