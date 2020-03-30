First case of coronavirus is confirmed in San Luis R.C.

SAN LUIS, Ariz.-- A 47-year-old woman has become the first resident of this city confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, Sonora’s secretary of health has confirmed.
In an internet news conference Sunday, Health Secretary Enrique Clausen said the woman, a taxi driver in the city across the border from Yuma County, is believed to have gotten infected locally rather than from travel elsewhere.
The woman, who suffers asthma, began suffering fever, coughing spells, headaches, and symptoms of the virus worsened through Saturday, when she experienced severe difficulty breathing. She was administered a test that confirmed Sunday she had COVID-19.
She was hospitalized in serious condition and placed on a respirator, he said.
With that case, two confirmed in Navojoa, in southern Sonora, and in Hermosillo, the total number of confirmed cases Monday was 19.
In a Facebook message Sunday night, San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez urged residents to remain in their homes as much as possible, but the city has not announced any new measures to try to stop the spread of the virus. The city previously canceled or postponed several public events planned for March and April.
In Mexicali, Baja Calif., where 14 cases have been confirmed, Mayor Marina Pilar Avila announced the closure of restaurants beginning Monday as part of measures to try to control the spread of the virus.