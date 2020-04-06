First-responders throughout Yuma County can’t let concerns about coming in contact with people who may have been infected with the (COVID-19) coronavirus prevent them from doing their jobs, and all have taken precautions to help reduce their risk of contracting or spreading the highly-contagious respiratory disease.
As of Monday, there are still 15 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of people with the coronavirus in Yuma County.
Spokesperson Mike Erfert said one of the biggest changes for the Yuma Fire Department has been conducting twice a shift health screenings of all personnel on duty.
“This will help us to reduce exposure to our personnel and still provide the best level of service,” Erfert said. “We really appreciate the support and cooperation from the public as we all work together to get through this.”
While keeping ambulances clean has always been a priority, Erfert explained that they are now being taken out of service after each transport until they can be sanitized and disinfected.
Also, 911 dispatchers are “screening calls” to determine the possibility of coronavirus infection, and passing the information on to firefighters so they can better assess the situation. Erfert said, once on scene, if there is reason to believe that the patient is infected, they will be given a mask to wear.
Depending on the circumstances, the patient may also be asked to come out to the ambulances where paramedics can treat them, without having to go into a potentially infected area. While an ambulance and fire truck will still respond to every call, the number of firefighters who have direct contact with a patient on scene will be limited whenever possible.
Lt. Sam Pavlak said the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has also changed many of its procedures to better protect its deputies, such as requiring them to wear latex gloves and equipping them with N95 face masks.
“While it has not been mandated yet, many deputies have chosen to wear face masks whenever they interact with the public,” Lt. Pavlak said.
Deputies are now also required to carry an extra uniform at all times that they can change into if they are exposed to the virus. That uniform is then washed through the sheriff office’s laundry service.
Pavlak added that dispatchers are also asking additional questions to determine whether the caller or anyone at the scene has a fever, cough or respiratory symptoms — all of which are potential coronavirus symptoms.
“The only time we require deputies to wear their face masks is when the person they are in contact with is exhibiting any kind of illness,” Pavlak said.
In addition to disinfecting their patrol cars after each transport, there are also supervisors who make sure deputies are supplied with all the personal protective equipment they need.
Spokesperson, Sgt. Lori Franklin said cleaning their patrol cars before, during and after their shifts is just one of the many precautions that Yuma police officers have implemented.
“They have been given hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes and they are constantly wiping off everything,” Franklin said. “Officers have always been issued personal protective equipment, which they carry in their car.”
In addition to handling more calls for service by phone, officers are trying to maintain social distancing recommendations whenever possible.
YPD is also encouraging residents to continue to using its online incident reporting system to report non-violent crimes.
Sgt. Franklin added that YPD is getting several calls a day in regard to people violating the governor’s executive order who are still holding large gatherings or parties.
“It ranges from door-to-door salesmen selling solar panels to churches still holding worship services,” Sgt. Franklin said.
When officers respond to a call such as this, Sgt. Franklin explained that the goal is to get voluntary compliance, so no enforcement action has to be taken.
