I’m so fortunate to be able to work from home during this pandemic, but many essential workers have to leave their homes every day. Healthcare workers are fighting in the frontlines, and they have my respect and gratitude. But there are other workers who also deserve respect and gratitude, such as those working in grocery stores. And these workers are very stressed.
A University of Arizona survey found that grocery store workers have experienced severe levels of mental distress, mostly due to customer behavior. In a culture where the “customer is always right,” one worker wrote, in reference to mask wearing: “Customers have come right into my personal space and leaned in to tell me why they’re not going to wear one – ‘political, uncomfortable, too hot, can’t breathe, medical condition’ – but I wear mine correctly for eight hours every day ... to protect them.”
It’s a shame that these workers risk so much physically and mentally, many of them for minimum wage, to serve us. We should be thanking them, not stressing them out.