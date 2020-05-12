Today

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 89F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.