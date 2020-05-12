BY CESAR NEYOY
BAJO EL SOL
SOMERTON — Four employees of Desert Sonora Elementary School here have tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said Tuesday.
The unidentified employees, who were on the job through May 8, are now at home recovering, the Somerton Elementary School District said.
Following the guidelines of the Yuma County Public Health Services District and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the district notified people who might have been on the campus or been in contact with the workers between April 27 and May 8.
The district urges anyone experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus to contact their doctors, or call the COVID-19 consultation phone line, 844-542-8201 or 211. Symptoms include coughing, fever or difficulty breathing.
“When we were notified of the first case, we closed (the school) and the other employees who work there were informed,” Somerton Superintendent Laura Noel said.
She added the other employees were instructed to get tested for the virus and to put themselves in quarantine in their homes for 14 days.
The school has also undergone cleaning and disinfection.
Noel said for confidentiality reasons, the departments where the employees worked are not being disclosed.
She said traffic on the school grounds has been limited, since Desert Sonora had been closed to students for more than a month by the time the employees were tested. The school was open for only essential services, such as food services, and parents and other visitors were allowed on campus by appointment only.
March 13 was the last day students were in class at the school.
Noel added that employees of all Somerton schools have been given personal protection equipment and are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
The district has discontinued serving student takeout meals at Desert Sonora until further notice, and students and parents are now being sent to go to Valle del Encanto Learning Center to get breakfasts and lunch.