Free saliva COVID-19 testing on Saturday

The Yuma County Office of Emergency Management and Arizona State University are holding a free saliva testing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at Arizona Western College, 2020 S. Avenue 8E (P1 Parking Lot, enter from 24th Street) in Yuma.
This is a saliva test for COVID-19 detection, not to be confused with a vaccination event. The test is available for everyone age 5 and older.
Participants will preregister online and when they arrive at the site will provide a saliva sample from the comfort of their vehicle. Test results will be delivered 24 to 48 hours.
Health officials are asking everyone to get tested regardless of how they physically feel. This test helps achieve two goals: 1) provide testing for all citizens that is simple, easy and non-invasive, and 2) to get a snapshot of the current infection rate in Yuma County.
Registration is required. Participants must have a separate email address for each person, regardless of age.
Register at the ASU Biodesign Institute website – COVID-19 saliva testing sign up page https://tinyurl.com/r2ma8vnt or click on the QR code.
If an individual has registered before, follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/23w24vnk.
Participants are asked not to eat or drink anything 30 minutes before the test.
The event is also supported by the Arizona National Guard, AWC Nursing Program and Yuma County Public Works.