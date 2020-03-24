A local grocery store that has been accused of price gouging has responded to the online allegations. Management of Del Sol markets said that it’s doing all it can to maintain prices as low as possible amid the panic buying surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it’s trying to keep up with suppliers’ increased prices.
Del Sol has six locations, including stores in San Luis, Somerton, Wellton, Holtville and two in Yuma.
A Facebook user posted a photo of a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $6.49 reportedly taken at Del Sol with the message: “SHAME ON YOU !! DEL SOL MARKETS Taking advantage (of) the situation and PRICE GAUGING (sic) CUSTOMERS. With people losing their jobs or working less hours, have little to no money coming in, it’s DISGUSTING !! All other local stores are working as hard to keep food on the shelf at the same or better prices.”
Also on Facebook, another user posted photos of a 24-ounce box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes for $13.13, and a bag of 34 Luvs diapers for $15.70, also reportedly taken at Del Sol with the message: “Do not let this inhumane market take advantage of your basic necessities.”
In an email to the Yuma Sun, Martha Monge of Factor Sales Inc., the parent company of the Del Sol markets, acknowledged price increases during the “unprecedented” last few weeks “like everyone in the industry.”
Monge further noted: “We have been affected by the increase in cost of certain products due to increases in the price of the products from wholesale, as well the increases in the cost of freight/shipping.”
However, Monge said it would continue to fight to maintain the best prices for the community, and compared some of the mentioned prices to other stores. “As an example, when it came to the price of our potatoes that was shared on social media, we were not unique in that situation. Some of our competitors had the same potato at $0.78 per pound, meaning that for 10 pounds the customer would pay $7.80 for the potatoes.”
Del Sol also pointed to another competitor that had potatoes at $0.69 a pound, meaning that at 10 pounds they would pay $6.90.
“At Del Sol Market, we had potatoes listed for $6.49 for 10 pounds. All this to say, all of us are facing the same challenges that are being felt across the industry right now,” Monge wrote.
“Due to the COVID-19 situation, there is an unprecedented and unexpected demand for everything from basic products to specialized cleaning products. This high demand, combined with the fact we buy on a daily basis, means we are seeing prices fluctuate every day.”
Monge also noted that some of the products referenced on social media were misplaced and therefore reflected an incorrect price. “As you can imagine during the last week or so, we have had to work incredibly hard to restock shelves much faster than we ever anticipated, and this led to instances where products are misallocated within our market. Like everyone, this last week has been a new experience for us, and our team members have been doing great work trying to supply or restock items of highest need at a rate we are all unaccustomed to. We continue striving to ensure we are detecting and relocating any misplaced merchandise as fast as possible,” the email said.
Del Sol management is “confident: that this situation will normalize, hopefully in a few weeks. “And although it is a situation that is out of our control we are making every effort to keep prices accessible even though the costs for basic products are rising,” the email added.
Like other stores, Del Sol has had to make other changes during the pandemic. It is closing the store two hours earlier than usual to allow employees to sanitize, rearrange merchandise and resupply the store.
Del Sol markets are also opening every Friday, 6-7 a.m., exclusively for adults over 65 years of age to provide them a time to shop with fewer people around.
The stores are providing all cashiers with gloves and installing acrylic barriers between the cashiers and customers for the protection of both.
Monge also praised the Del Sol team members, noting that the past two weeks or so have been a “very trying time” for them. “We are so proud of all of our team members for their dedication and service during this time period. They have gone above and beyond to provide for our community so that our customers have access to the products and services that are needed during this time,” she said.
“We are all going to get through this by coming together as a community and we are so proud to have team members that live that mindset,” she added.
NO LAW AGAINST PRICE GOUGING
In responding to the social posts, some people called for reporting stores that increase prices during the pandemic to the authorities. However, Arizona does not have a law that protects against price gouging.
When Gov. Doug Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency on March 11, his executive order specifically prohibited price-gouging on COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment-related services. However, the order did not say anything about consumer items in general.
Ryan Anderson, a top aide to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, told Capitol Media Services: “The Attorney General’s Office does not have authority to enforce price gouging protections under existing consumer protection laws. There is no prohibition in existing statute that would prevent a business or an individual from engaging in price gouging tactics.’’
Anderson pointed out that it would be up to state legislators to propose a law against price gouging for the governor to consider.