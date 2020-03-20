As coronavirus concerns send shoppers to the toilet paper and canned food aisles for household supplies, some are also flocking to their local sporting goods stores to stock up on ammunition.
According to the Los Angeles Times, firearm sales are surging across the nation in response to the pandemic, especially in the more hard-hit states like California, New York and Washington, as buyers fear an “unraveling of social order” and the “emergency powers” of the government placing a restriction on purchases.
While a case of COVID-19 has yet to be reported locally, Yuma seems to be following the national trend lines.
According to Yuma Coin and Gun Shop owner Michael Brick – who reported a “full house” when he spoke with the Yuma Sun Tuesday afternoon – the slight pre-coronavirus uptick in first-time and returning customers has made a much more noticeable increase in the days following the reports of the pandemic’s outbreak.
“It’s just a general panic,” said Brick. “This has happened about 30 times in the 40 years we’ve been open. It happened during the Y2K scare, it happened after 9/11, it happened when Obama was elected. Any time something big happens, people start to panic.”
Sprague’s Sports owner Richard Sprague reported a similar influx.
“We’ve definitely been busier than normal,” Sprague said. “People are concerned about the future, the safety of their families and their access to ammo. We’ve seen this before over the years for various reasons; people tend to have security concerns in times like this.”
While there are some limits on certain calibers of ammunition based on availability, Sprague’s Sports is still receiving six to eight trucks of product each day and still offering all of its services, including its indoor shooting range and firearm safety courses.
“Nobody’s getting turned away,” Sprague said. “Product is still flowing, the industry is still manufacturing and trucking and we’re still doing what we do every day: taking care of people. That’s no different.”
Although it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly, Sprague said the reason for the surge may be two-fold.
“Sometimes election year jitters can stimulate or stir those concerns,” he said.
According to a March 16 article by Forbes entitled “Coronavirus Fears Have Led to a Surge in U.S. Gun Sales,” President Trump’s recent declaration of a national emergency, more people may, in fact, be purchasing guns “out of fear they will be restricted from doing so by the government in the near future.”
However, according to Brick, the panic – as well as the surge – is only temporary.
“Things will go back to normal in a couple of weeks,” Brick said.
Despite multiple attempts by the Yuma Sun, corporate sporting goods offices with Yuma retail locations were unavailable for comment.