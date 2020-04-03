H.L. Suverkrup teachers ‘give back’ to YRMC team

With school closures extended through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School had a sizable collection of hand sanitizers and cleaning wipes sitting unused in the classrooms.
Rather than storing them away for next year, Principal Trish Valentin asked her teachers — who’d purchased the majority of these items with their own funds — what they thought about donating them to the hospital.
“Every single teacher on our campus said, ‘Yes, absolutely,’” Valentin said.
The items were delivered Thursday to the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put us all on the frontlines of fighting this virus,” said Jackie Woodwell, executive director of the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center. “We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School and to all those who have generously given supplies and financially contributed to our COVID-19 Response Fund. As we focus on protecting our patients, staff and community, we are immensely grateful for the outpouring of support we have received.”
Located at 399 W. 32nd St., the Foundation is continuing to accept donations of essential equipment and materials including medical-grade masks, goggles, eye and face shields, gloves and household disinfectant products. To donate items, contact Woodwell at (928) 336-7046 or jwoodwell@yumaregional.org to set up a drop-off appointment.
“We have this great need in our community that some people may not be aware of,” Valentin said. “We want to give back and help where we can, and this is a simple way we can do that. I want to send out a challenge to other schools in our area to do the same.”