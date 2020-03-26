Health concerns limit access to YPG

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. Ross Poppenberger has emphasized that the safety and security of YPG personnel is the highest priority of the proving ground’s leadership, and that YPG’s vital mission in support of the warfighter will continue despite COVID-19 fears. "Although we will use extreme caution, implement better hygiene practices, and practice social distancing, we will remain open and do the hard work we do every day,” he said.