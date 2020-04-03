Utilizing Facebook as a means to connect with the community, Hospice of Yuma (HOY) shared a post on Friday asking for donations of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes if households have any extras to spare.
“You can keep a lot in stock, but you can never keep enough for this type of crisis,” said Executive Director John Williams. “This is unprecedented. I don’t think anybody expected that the entire world was going to go through this at one time, but it’s happening. Like most places, all of our supply chains have been disrupted. With all the people grabbing up the disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer, it has made it very difficult for us to even order any.”
According to Williams, HOY has been told that suppliers don’t expect to have these items in stock until June.
“We’ve got enough probably for the beginning of next week, maybe the middle of next week – after that, we’re going to run into issues,” Williams said. “My hope in putting that post out there was to say I realize there’s a lot of folks that may have grabbed a bunch of stuff and maybe they’re seeing they don’t need as much as what they originally purchased. If they can donate that to Hospice of Yuma, I could put that to use right away in patient care and with our clinic staff that are still making visits every single day.”
Because of the nature of their work and daily interactions with patients who are terminally ill, Williams said HOY staff are continuing to follow emergency protocol set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when going to patients’ homes, including repeatedly disinfecting items before entering and upon exiting.
“We want to take every precaution that not only are we keeping our patients and their family members safe, but that we’re also keeping our staff safe as well,” Williams said. “The last thing we want to do is take COVID-19 into a Hospice patient’s home. They’re already dealing with so much with their terminal illness, we don’t want to do that to them and their families.”
According to Williams, HOY was able to find a supplier for personal protective equipment and stock up on gloves and masks, and some volunteers have been sewing masks for staff to wear over their customary N95 masks as an “extra layer of protection.”
The brand of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes does not matter, Williams said; what matters is getting the items into HOY staffs’ hands.
The HOY office is currently closed to the public, so donors may call 928-343-2222 to set up a time to meet a staff member at the back door of the building with the donated items.
“Those items will help us into the coming weeks and keep us going until we can find a supplier who can get these supplies in,” Williams said.