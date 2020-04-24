Hospital confirms first employees with COVID-19

Yuma Regional Medical Center confirmed on Friday the first positive cases of COVID-19 among staff members. This week’s lab results confirmed that three employees have tested positive for the virus.
“First and foremost, we wish our employees well and support them during their healing and recovery,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of YRMC. “Due to the nature of work that we do as healthcare providers, our staff is at a higher risk. Each day I’m in awe of our healthcare heroes and the honorable work they do to care for our patients and community.”
YRMC said that the safety of patients and staff is a continued priority and every precaution is being taken to keep them protected and virus-free. Providers and staff continue to actively practice strict safety measures that align with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is required and available for all employees who work directly in patient care areas and available to others working in other areas.
“We understand that our community may be curious to know additional details. In alignment with HIPPA privacy laws and out of respect for our employees and their families, we must maintain the same level of confidentiality that we do for patients,” YRMC added.