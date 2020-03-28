The Yuma County Adult Detention Center has been taking added precautions against any potential outbreaks of COVID-19 within the inmate population, and already has plans in place to deal with it in case it does occur, according to a jail administrator.
Sgt. Michael Cooper explained that in addition to bringing in specialized cleaning equipment, sanitation has been stepped up inside the jail and the custodial crews are taking extra time to make sure that high-traffic areas — such as booking — are continually cleaned and disinfected.
While detention officers have always worn latex gloves, the jail has now issued all staff the N95 mask, which protects the wearer from airborne particles and from liquids contaminating the face. Also, any inmate with flu-like symptoms is given surgical masks, which they wear anytime they are out of the cell.
“It has been pretty much business as usual, just with a bit more heightened awareness. We are well versed to take care of these types situations anyway, as part of our standard practice,” Cooper said. “With the potential for illnesses that we deal with on a daily basis, outside of the hospital, the jail has some of the best precautions in place.”
He noted, “whether it is an illness or if a pandemic breaks out, it is just we do.”
The average daily population at the jail is about 430 inmates, a majority of whom were in custody prior to the when the COVID-19 outbreak began, and have already been cleared by onsite medical professionals. They do, however, remain under observation to ensure they are not developing any new symptoms.
The biggest concern for a potential exposure, Cooper said, comes from new inmates being booked into the jail.
If a person is exhibiting three of the four flu-like symptoms as defined by the state health department — which are fever, cough, body aches and respiratory issues — when they are being booked into the jail ,they will be isolated in a negative pressure cell for 14 days and medically tested.
“We currently have no inmates in custody who have met three of the four flu-like symptoms as defined by the state health department,” Cooper said.
Negative pressure cells prevent cross-contamination from cell to cell and are typically used to house inmates who have tuberculosis, measles, chickenpox and other similar types of highly-contagious illnesses.
Cooper explained that, instead of the air blowing from inside the room and out into the general area, the air instead is pulled into the cell and vented into a specialized containment filter.
Since there are several of these types of specialized cells currently unoccupied at the jail, they are ideal for quarantine purposes.
The jail also has the capability, if it were to become necessary, for quarantined inmates to appear at their court hearings remotely, either by phone or by video from their cells.
“We have already gone through the process to have that set up, so if necessary, we can implement that quickly,” Cooper said.
Cooper also said the jail has two types of living areas for inmates: housing units with 12-person individual cells and large open-style dormitories with bunk beds, which is used for low-risk inmates.
For now there have been no changes to visitation, with inmates being allowed to have both in-person video visits, as well as video chatting with family members who can’t travel to the jail.
The jail also allows face-to-face in person visits between glass once a month, at the beginning of each month. As of Friday, no decision has been made yet as to whether they will continue.
What did change, according to Cooper, is that the jail is now arranging video visits for the attorneys, so they don’t have to come to the jail to meet with their clients in person.
“This way attorneys and inmates won’t run the risk of exposure through making physical contact,” Cooper said. “We are trying to limit that.”
The jail has also set up cordless phones for inmates to do conference calls with their attorneys.
