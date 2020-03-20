To support local nonprofits who’ve been impacted by COVID-19, KAWC and Border Radio have created free Day Sponsorship packages, which will be available to any nonprofit organization for the remainder of 2020.
These packages consist of eight 20-second announcements on KAWC 88.9 FM and 10 announcements of the same length on KOFA 94.7 FM, which will air on the day of the organization’s choosing.
Voiced by KAWC staff, the announcements will begin with “Today’s KAWC/Border Radio Day Sponsor is…” followed by information on the organization’s mission and other key points or updates, which the staff will work with them to compile.
According to Alice Ferris, development director for Colorado River Public Media, these packages are a great way for nonprofits to let their supporters know they’re still providing their services and aiming to fulfill their missions as well as promote their rescheduled events.
“We have a huge nonprofit community, which we’re part of as a commercial-free station,” she said. “We’ve felt the pressures of all the things that are happening. So many organizations are impacted by this, and many of them have had to cancel events that generate much-needed revenue.”
To nonprofits specifically, Ferris offered a few words of consolation:
“While we don’t know when this is going to end…the people who support your cause still care about you — that has not gone away,” she said. “Some of those supporters may not be able to donate to you right now, but they are still thinking about you and when they’re able to give again, they will.”
Organizations interested in a package can contact Development Coordinator Steven Hennig at (928) 314-9547 or steven.hennig@kawc.org.