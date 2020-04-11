Working from home isn’t an option afforded to all parents — some must continue donning nurses’ scrubs and public safety uniforms and reporting to the frontlines of healthcare facilities and emergency calls every day. For some of these essential workers, their little ones’ preschools are equally essential small businesses, and several of Yuma’s facilities have kept their doors open to aid these families during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Every parent here almost has a different type scenario,” said Sandy Curtis, owner and director of Yuma Pre-school. “So I’ve pretty much taken my policies and procedures and threw them out the window, and I’m treating each family on an individual basis — how can I help you, how can we make this work? That’s what you have to do, you have to bend and be flexible and understanding in situations like this, or it’ll be a ‘fail’ situation for everybody.”
The outbreak of the virus has introduced a shift in attendance, largely attributed to some parents’ ability to work from home or concern for their children’s susceptibility.
“I will tell you the truth, our enrollment is down probably about 40 students — that’s not quite half but close to half my license capacity,” Curtis said. “But I have adjusted. Less children means less children, less staff. Some of the children here have asthma or other underlying health issues so the parents pulled them out, and I encourage them — well, all the families. I don’t care what their reasoning was to pull out, I support them 100 percent. Their family and their family’s health comes first.”
At the Preschool Express, classrooms are similarly less populated.
“We’ve had a few disenroll because they’re schoolteachers’ kids and their parents are not going back to work until July,” said Kim Fanning, Preschool Express owner and director. “We still have quite a few that are attending — probably more than a third.”
As far as access to cleaning supplies go, Curtis said the preschool maintains a “good inventory” and would only “feel the pinch” if she were unable to find products on store shelves for two or three weeks at a time.
“There was probably a week or 10 days there (at the beginning) that it was tight with cleaning products, but then once people calmed down a little bit, I was able to get what I needed,” she said.
Fanning reported a similar experience.
“When it first happened, I was having trouble finding supplies,” said Fanning. “I was not able to follow the social distancing recommendation because I went from store to store to store to get everything. The things that we weren’t able to find, our parents have donated for us. The hand sanitizer’s been a tough one, but I just found some on Amazon and it’s on its way.”
Another challenge, according to Fanning, has been finding food “in a sufficient quantity.”
“When there was a limit on milk, that was a challenge,” she said. “But other than that, we’re just keeping on keeping on.”
ENSURING SAFETY
In terms of health and safety, measures established pre-coronavirus are continuing to be followed and further implemented.
“There’s always going to be a risk in anything — I mean, there’s a risk in driving your car down the street,” Curtis said. “The state said, ‘You need to do A, B and C.’ I already do A, B and C, and we’re tightening up C a little bit. I have no visitors coming into this school, I’m giving no tours…until the governor lifts the stay home order or restrictions are lifted. The only people coming into this school are parents (or) whoever is bringing the child in and picking them up. I have the hand sanitizer that’s proved to kill the coronavirus sitting right by my sign-in tablet.”
Additionally, doors throughout the school that typically stay closed are open — with the exception of the front door, which remains closed — to eliminate touching doorknobs.
“I don’t even have 10 adults here, so that’s easy,” Curtis said. “And our enrollment is so low, I don’t even have probably more than 10 children in my rooms on a given day, because they come and go. The situation is kind of taking care of itself.”
According to both Curtis and Fanning, surfaces are cleaned before and after each activity, and their preschoolers are receiving “constant reminders” to practice good hand hygiene and cough or sneeze into their elbows — also practices that were being instilled prior to the pandemic.
At Preschool Express, keeping the doors open was an open discussion among the staff with everyone’s safety and comfortability at the forefront.
“I think everybody’s a little on edge because people are contagious even when they’re asymptomatic,” Fanning said. “We’re not enrolling new families. It’s all families that are part of our routine that we see every day — not that that makes it any better, but still. I did ask all the staff (about remaining open) and a few took a leave of absence but everybody else said, ‘We’ll work, we’re good.’ It wasn’t just my decision, it was a whole community here of our staff and we all talked about it.”
KEEPING THE FAITH
Although this is a time marked by some level of fear and uncertainty, as a faith-based preschool, Fanning said she and her staff are able to “keep calm amid this chaos.”
“Keep the faith — God has a plan (and) he’s taking care of us,” she said. “We’re going to be OK.”
This mindset, she said, weighs on every decision that’s made at Preschool Express — including the staff’s dedication to keeping the doors open.
“We’re able to be something normal for them,” she said. “We do have a lot of parents that every day come in and thank us for staying open, because they need us.”
Curtis, likewise, is maintaining a sense of optimism.
“This is a happy place, and the parents know it and that’s how they’ve continued to bring their child,” Curtis said. “With everything else that’s going on in the world, they’re OK here. The parents just need to go and do their job and do their part in being healthy. We’re just carrying on. You just have to keep positive, and if everybody does what they’re supposed to be doing, we’re going to be fine and we’re going to get through this.”