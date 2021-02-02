Yuma County tackled two problems related to the COVID-19 vaccine this past week. First, some providers were not reporting data in a timely manner, leading to a smaller allocation for the county. Second, some people outside the prioritized groups were being vaccinated, according to members of Board of Supervisors.
In a Monday update, Diana Gomez, director of the county's Public Health Services District, stressed the importance of documenting the vaccines that have been administered. Otherwise, she noted, it appears to the state that the vaccines are not being administered.
Gomez said that the district teached out to the partners who have received vaccines and urged them to document their use to show that it’s not sitting in freezers.
Following these conversations, the data on Monday showed a significant improvement in the use of vaccines. Yuma County had administered 92% of its allotted vaccines, the highest in the state. To date, close to 18,000 out of 19,000 doses have been administered in the county.
The supervisors also urged providers to complete their reports in a timely manner. Chairman Tony Reyes noted that some providers are so focused on getting the vaccine into people’s arms that they forget to do the report on time, which leads to unintended consequences. “We end up asking (the state) for more (vaccine) and they end up telling us you have a lot that you have to use, which is not technically right,” Reyes said.
Supervisor Darren Simmons expressed frustration with the reporting being out of the county’s control. “I know it affects what we’re able to get as far as additional doses when other entities dispersing it are not doing the proper reporting,” he said.
To that point, Gomez explained, Gov. Ducey last week signed an enhanced surveillance order requiring providers to complete reports within 24 hours or they won’t be eligible to receive more vaccine.
“Last Friday, that was the first day it was put into place. If you as an entity aren’t keeping it with that, you basically forfeit the vaccine. It's taken back to the state and reallocated to other places,” Gomez said.
“If all of us providers are out of compliance and haven’t shown we’ve used more than 40% of it, then as a county it impacts us, so that’s why we’ve been reaching out individually, because yes, individually there's that control mechanism between that entity and the state but overall it’s still a reflection on the county.”
Subsequently, Gomez added, “next week, when I’m allocated, I’ll be allocated a very small amount. It still comes through me, but now the amount will be significantly smaller until we as a county can keep up with the reporting.”
Supervisor Jonathan Lines explained that last week, after learning that the county’s allocation had been reduced, he worked with Gomez to speak directly with the providers. “We spoke directly with those providers, and they promised to be in compliance over the weekend, and I’m happy to see that there was significant improvement,” he said.
Lines also stressed that providers must stick to the approved plan to administer the vaccine only to those in the prioritized groups, which now includes people 65 and older, teachers and those who work in law enforcement and protective services, such as firefighters and emergency personnel.
“The supervisors encourage people to follow the mandate and only administer within those tiers. Otherwise, we lose the ability to manage at the county level. It will be assigned to the state and we will lose vaccine for the county, which is part of the problem that happened last week,” Lines said.
Simmons reiterated the point. “I’m hearing stories that all sorts of people other than the 1A and 1B are getting the vaccine. That’s not the way it’s supposed to be set up,” he said. “It just concerns me when it’s not the right people getting the vaccine right now. Everybody’s going to get their chance. There’s a reason it's prioritized.”
Gomez noted that originally the county’s allocation was based on its year-round population, but now the state and federal government are taking into account winter visitors and law enforcement, including the large contingency of Border Patrol agents.
This week the county received an allocation of 2,500 doses, which the health department shared with partners. The health district itself will hold a first-dose vaccine clinic on Tuesday and a second-dose clinic on Thursday and Friday.
On Wednesday, the district will focus on teachers and educators. “We are trying to assist them in getting through their vaccination process so we can open our schools,” Gomez said.