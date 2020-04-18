Yuma County leaders concluded during a Friday meeting that the most important thing they can do to prepare for the reopening of the local economy is to “double down” on the social distance message and personal responsibility.
Local leaders discussed the measures they can take now to prepare for the reopening of the Yuma County economy. With many businesses and services closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and only businesses deemed essential still operating, the local economy has slowed significantly.
“Everyone really understands the importance of this situation, not just of the virus itself, but what is currently happening with the economy,” Mayor Doug Nicholls told the Yuma Sun after the meeting conducted via video conferencing.
Kicked off by Rep. Tim Dunn, the conversation included every state legislator from District 4 and 13; Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services, County Supervisor Chairman Tony Reyes and every mayor in the county, as well as the directors of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp.
In talking about the current state of affairs, the officials agreed that they must manage the crisis as a region. “The virus doesn’t care about the border,” Nicholls notes.
Pointing to guidelines issued by President Trump’s administration, Nicholls noted that the region would need 14 days of a downward trajectory on cases before considering reopening businesses.
“We need to focus on that as a community to get our businesses open, because we haven’t peaked yet,” he noted. “To get things in line, we need to double down on our social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.”
Consequently, the local officials agreed to continue pushing the social distancing message. “At the border, a lot of people are crossing both ways that don’t need to be crossing. We have a lot of people getting antsy, and I understand that and share that actually, but we need to be sure we take care of those things,” Nicholls added.
Once the community is on a downward trajectory, then the officials will start discussing specific reopening dates, he said.
Also, as elected officials, they will advocate to the governor and the federal government for needed supplies, such as personal protective equipment and testing kits, “to make sure we have the things to help us to a downward trajectory.”
They will also provide recommendations from industry representatives on how best to open the economy without burdening them with additional regulations. “I don’t really envision a really strong governmental position to mandate a bunch of things,” Nicholls said. “Let business take responsibility and let the customers and the clients and the employees take the responsibility of, how do we prevent a resurgence? How do we best do business? What are the best standards and practices that protect the whole economic engine and keep us open?”
At this point no specific industry recommendations were brought up. However, the officials will gather input on behalf of businesses and forward them to the Arizona Commerce Authority, which is handling the issue for the governor’s office.
If someone has ideas on specific-industry approaches on how to get the economy started, Nicholls said he would be happy to help “shepherd” them to the state. Ideas can be emailed to Douglas.Nicholls@yumaaz.gov.
In addition, the leaders emphasized the importance of unity and setting aside partisanship and politics to focus on how best to serve the area and “the fact that if one succeeds, everyone succeeds.”
Nicholls noted that it was an “important” meeting, but it’s only the beginning. “We’re talking about meeting regularly to continue to monitor the progress, to vet ideas and monitor reactions throughout the county,” he said.