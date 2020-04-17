Some local leaders are meeting on Friday to discuss what the reopening of the Yuma County economy would look like. With many businesses and services closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and only businesses deemed essential still operating, the local economy has slowed significantly.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls announced the meeting during the Wednesday council meeting, and he stressed that the purpose of the Friday meeting is not to choose a date for the reopening, but rather to discuss options for the reopening of the economy.
“It’s one thing to stop a business, it’s another thing to restart a business,” Nicholls said.
Nicholls reported that part of the meeting with state Rep. Tim Dunn and Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services, will be to consider how the community can prepare for the reopening.
The discussion will include local representation from all the municipalities in the county, county officials, state legislators, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp.
“It’s not to pick a date,” Nicholls said, adding that even after this meeting the reopening will be a continuing discussion. The mayor pointed out that the release of restrictions will be determined by Gov. Doug Ducey and his health officials.
On March 17, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the governor and the Arizona Department of Health Services issued updated guidance that included canceling or postponing gatherings of 10 or more people and provided recommendations to restaurants and eating establishments to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread.
On March 19, the governor ordered movie theaters, gyms and restaurants and bars to completely close their dine-in areas, while still allowing them to offer delivery and takeout.
On March 30, the governor issued a “stay home” order, but by this time many businesses had already cut hours and/or sent employees to work from home. Only businesses conducting “essential” operations were allowed to stay open, which meant that many retail businesses closed their doors.
Nicholls also said that he and other local mayors had submitted a letter to the governor requesting more COVID-19 testing and additional provisions for hospital facilities in preparation for an influx due to Yuma County’s proximity to Mexico.
He explained that although Mexico has the same restrictions as the U.S., such as social distancing, that nation started later and the concern is that it might have been too far along and might end up having an impact on Yuma County.
The mayors requested that the governor’s office assist in monitoring the situation and being prepared.
In addition, Nicholls said that the director of the San Luis Port of Entry advised him that starting on Monday, border crossings will be restricted from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to help control the amount of nonessential crossings across the border.
About a month ago, the U.S. restricted border crossings to essential business, such as healthcare, however, Nicholls said: “Currently, in San Luis, not a lot of people seem to be taking that to heart. Between our customs officials and Mexican customs officials, we’re looking to reduce that traffic.”
This does not affect commercial ports of entry, he added.