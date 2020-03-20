Local leaders are already concerned about the impact that the new border restrictions will have on Yuma County’s economy. Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. CEO Julie Engel said that the move will cut retailers off from shopping in the US.
The temporary travel restriction considers commercial trucks essential, which means that trucks passing the San Luis II port of entry should continue unabated. Likewise, anyone who crosses the U.S. for work won’t be stopped.
People crossing to visit family, for tourism or to shop will have to wait until the temporary restriction ends.
Engel said the loss of the retail shoppers from south of the border mixed with the closure of businesses resulting from the presumptive positive case in Yuma County will leave a deep mark on Yuma’s economy, but she’s uncertain what that will look like yet.
“Commerce is not supposed to be disrupted by the travel restriction, but Yuma is going to be impacted, we just don’t know what it’s going to look like,” she said. “With bars, restaurants and gyms closed too, it’ll likely have a profound impact.”
Tadeo de la Hoya, San Luis city manager, said that he couldn’t comment on policy coming from a federal level, but noted San Luis is dependent on northbound travelers.
“8.5 million travelers crossed the border northbound last year, and because we don’t have a property tax, we depend on the sales tax that’s generated by them,” he said. “This will affect our economy, but we’re supportive of measures to control the pandemic.”
Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes, whose district covers San Luis, said that the trouble with the travel restriction is that the definition of the essential traveler seems uncertain.
“The decision of who follows the guidelines and is an essential traveler is going to be made by a guard at the border,” Reyes said. “This creates a lot of uncertainty for people who live by the border or who cross the border or have family who live across the border.”
Reyes said that people who feel like they need to cross the border will have to reconsider because they have to assess whether their travel meets the definition for essential travel. For individuals crossing the border, that adds to a process that is already stressful and makes the current situation more tense, he said.
“There’s always a process of checking who’s coming through and why, and this means the process is going to be more stringent and more stressful, “ he said. “That they say they’re going to shut down the border, that adds some panic.”