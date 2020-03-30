The Yuma International Airport announced the cancellation of flights on Monday as American Airlines responded to a sharp decrease in demand. The remainder of the flights for the week from Yuma will be operating on a tentative basis.
Morning flights to Dallas and Phoenix still left Yuma International on Monday, but by midday, the remainder of the day’s flights stopped. The announcement of the stop came from Yuma International Airport as both airports and airlines adapt to the conditions of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The media relations office for American Airlines said that “decreased customer demand” caused the cancellation of Yuma’s flights for the day and the change in schedule, noting “American (Airlines) will now only have approximately two to three daily departures from YUM: one flight to DFW and one or two to PHX.”
In a statement by Yuma International Airport, it was announced that the number of flights to Phoenix and Dallas Fort Worth will be reduced from five to three flights starting April 7 and go on until at least May 31st.
The statement also states that American Airlines is relaxing rules and fees for cancellation, but that because of cancellations, their “phone reservations systems are being overwhelmed, resulting in extraordinarily long wait times.” American Airlines is asking that only passengers traveling within the next 72 hours call.
For updates on the schedule or the airport, visit www.flyyuma.com, or aa.com.