Buying yourself a facemask not only could protect you and others from COVID-19 but help patients at Yuma Regional Cancer Center.
The cancer center’s Hispanic Support Group is selling masks in a campaign to raise funds for recreational and therapeutic activities for the patients.
Maria Esparza, the support group’s coordinator, said masks are lined on the inside with surgical cloth and are illustrated on the outside with art consistent with the cancer prevention theme.
Money raised from the sales will go for such purposes as continuing the support group’s meetings on a monthly basis, taking patients on recreational trips, and for an annual awards dinner in October to honor cancer patients and those who support the fight against the disease.
The masks cost $5 each.
They can be ordered by calling Esparza at 928-259-1120. Purchasers can then pick them up at the cancer center, 2375 S. Ridgeview Drive.