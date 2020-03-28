The Yuma mayor pleaded with high school students to forgo a private prom planned for Saturday night and other future proms to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
In a video released on social media, Mayor Doug Nicholls asked the students and their parents and guardians to do their part and stay home, “not out of fear, but out of love and care for those around us.”
Nicholls explained that he had heard that a prom had been planned to take place on private property in the county jurisdiction as well as other proms in the works.
“All of these large gatherings are a problem,” he said.
He urged students to “bind together with students all across the world who have gone without their proms this year and stay home tonight. It is extremely important that you stay home from any large events, including this prom tonight and any future events. Any time we can keep large groups from forming, it is very important to keep the virus from spreading.”
He pointed out that many local events have also been canceled or rescheduled. He noted that he’s working with the school district and planning proms for when the pandemic crisis passes.
“You can have your prom night, you can have it with your friends, you can have it with your community without endangering your community,” the mayor said. “Taking social distancing extremely seriously is important. This is not a small matter, this is a very important matter. Let’s be responsible about this.”
Nicholls asked that they show compassion for others by complying with the request. “Any large event can transfer that virus. Maybe you won’t get sick, but maybe you bring it home and you give it to someone in your house or they give it to someone at work. And before you know it, the one event that you attended has infected a lot of people,” he said.
“You’re being asked to be extremely responsible, to take this extremely seriously tonight. Forgo the large gathering until we get out of this crisis, until we get this virus eradicated from the country, and then we’ll be able to get these parties, have that prom and enjoy our future together.”