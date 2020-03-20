Mayor explains business restrictions and closures

Hoping to clear up confusion, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls wrote an open letter to area businesses on Friday to explain restrictions and closures.
Following an executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey for all Arizona counties with confirmed cases, Nicholls amended his earlier emergency proclamation to order the closure of bars, movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers and restaurant dine-in facilities.
The amendment comes on the heels of an announcement by the Yuma County Health Department that the county has its first confirmed case.
However, there’s still confusion, mostly centered on restaurants, and the mayor wrote the letter for clarification. Nicholls pointed out that restaurants have not been ordered fully closed. Only dine-in options have been prohibited.
“Restaurants will be able to service the public through drive-thru, carry out and delivery only. This is effective at the close of business or 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 20, whichever is later,” he wrote.
He also noted that the governor’s order grants restaurants with liquor licenses the ability to sell beer, wine and liquor in sealed containers with food orders (through drive-thru, carry out, and delivery only) to their customers beginning at 5 p.m.
Additionally, Nicholls noted, the governor’s directive allows manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to buy back unopened products from restaurants, bars and clubs. The governor directed the Arizona Department of Liquor Director to release rules on this issue. Businesses should visit the governor’s website for details.
“The situation is very fluid, and we must keep health and safety a priority,” Nicholls said, adding that he’s maintaining consistent discussions with the governor’s office. “Together, we are following the direction of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) who are the health experts … Now, more than ever, we need to use all precautions for the safety of the public.”
The mayor also “strongly encourage(s)” all retail establishments to take the following practical measures in their daily operations:
• Use antivirus cleaner on all surfaces
• Prohibit employees from working if they have a fever or exhibit any of the signs of the virus. They should self-quarantine for 14 days.
• Close their business if sufficient healthy workers are not available.
• Ensure employees wash their hands after every encounter with customers.
• Clean doors, handles, bathrooms, light switches and other common touch points with antivirus cleaner every hour depending on level of business.
• Check for more measures on the following websites as they may apply to their business:
• Yuma County Public Health Services District: https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/
• Arizona Department of Health Services: https://www.azdhs.gov/
• U.S. Center for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Nicholls expressed his appreciation to businesses for their efforts, time and commitment in doing their part to keep the community safe.
“It is understandable that this situation is impacting your business,” he wrote.
The mayor explained that the U.S. Small Business Administration is working on programs to assist small businesses through this “very difficult time.” Yuma is designated as eligible for SBA program assistance. More information is available at https://www.sba.gov/. (Look for a detailed story on the SBA loans in Yuma Sun Sunday business section.)
The mayor invited business owners to communicate with him by emailing to Douglas.Nicholls@YumaAZ.gov. Include the business and owner’s names or preferred contact person, best contact phone number and an email address for future updates.