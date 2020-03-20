MCAS Yuma puts measures in place to help stem spread of virus

At the direction of the Commanding Officer Col. David Suggs, precautionary measures that are in line with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Defense (DoD) have been put in place at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma to help stem the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
The first Marine from MCAS-Yuma presumptively tested positive for the virus on Thursday.
County officials made the announcement Friday morning. The Marine is an officer for VMA-214, the Black Sheep squadron, and he has been in isolation at MCAS Yuma since March 13. Although tested by a lab, the results still must be verified by the CDC.
According to information provided by the I Marine Expeditionary Force, the Marine was thought to have contracted the virus on March 15 and notified medical personnel. He was tested and immediately placed in isolation while the results were pending. The results of the lab came back positive on March 19 and he is not known to have traveled outside of the Yuma area.
The squadron immediately conducted an operational pause in order for medical evaluation to perform a contact investigation to identify any personnel who may have been in close contact with the infected Marine.
Any Marines who were determined to have been in close contact with him are now also quarantined, as a precaution.
Capt. Gabriel Adibe, the director of communication strategy and operations for MCAS Yuma, explained that with a Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course currently underway, all personnel arriving to the air station from outside the U.S., or any Marines who have been traveling throughout the country, have been put on a 14-day restriction of movement and are quarantined in their barracks room or domicile.
Those who are experiencing flu-like symptoms are immediately tested for the flu first. A rapid flu test is administered, which takes approximately 20 minutes to produce results. If the test is negative for the flu, another test is taken to check for COVID-19 and sent to a naval research lab.
“It is the only place we can send tests at this time,” Adibe said. “The Southwest does not have the capability to support these tests and it takes three to four days for the results to return to MCAS Yuma.”
The new measures, which were implemented on March 16, are intended to protect the health of the Marines and sailors and their families stationed there, and limit any impact the virus could have on the community.
Any service member waiting for test results is immediately isolated. Also, those who test positive for the flu are isolated in order to prevent the spread of the flu. During this time, anyone in isolation is regularly monitored by medical personnel.
Meals are provided to isolated individuals via food delivery from the mess hall if they live in the barracks on base and those individuals have no contact with the delivery person.
Furthermore, all personnel assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One MAWTS-1, which conducts the WTI training, have been restricted to base and all personnel that live off base are prohibited from going to restaurants except for drive-thru.
The U.S. Marine Corps considers WTI essential to national security and as such, it is the only training exercise allowed to continue. The large-scale air and ground integration training exercises began on March 8 and runs through April 26. While it draws thousands of Marines to MCAS Yuma, there have been no confirmed cases of the rapidly spreading virus with any of the Marines who are participating.
Adibe said that as of Thursday afternoon, 132 personnel who have traveled to MCAS Yuma from high-risk areas have been identified.
Of those 132 personnel, eight individuals have reported experiencing flu-like symptoms. Rapid flu kit tests were administered to all eight, with only one testing positive for the flu.
All of the test kits were then sent to a naval research lab for testing for COVID-19. Four of those test results have since returned negative for the virus, with the other four results expected back this weekend.
While MCAS Yuma is currently on Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo, Suggs has also implemented health safety measures from higher levels, which allows the commander to prepare for such things as the potential of limiting access to supplies and services, and to the installation itself, restrict movement, end all extracurricular activity, and cancel all non-essential leave or travel.
Under Bravo, Marines are encouraged to engage in social distancing of at least six feet, avoid unnecessary contact with others, such as shaking hands and hugging, not gather in groups of 10 or more, use proper hygiene and get checked by medical staff if not feeling well. Some Marines, who can work from their homes or barracks are also already doing so.
“Essentially, MCAS Yuma has been doing more than what is required of the current HPCON level,” Adibe said. “The safety and welfare of our personnel on base is our highest priority and correlates directly to contributing to the welfare of the local community.”
MCAS Yuma is following the travel restrictions instituted by the Secretary of Defense for both international and domestic travel as well.
All personnel assigned to the air station are not allowed to travel more than 50 miles away from Yuma. Also, those who are given leave can not go outside the local area unless authorized for medical travel, humanitarian reasons or for extreme hardship.
Also, any Marine granted leave to travel outside of the Yuma area will be required to fill out an operational risk management form, which provides a detailed plan on where they are going, how they are getting there, and all of the safety precautions they intend to take.
Upon return, the Marine will be required to give a back-brief pertaining to their travel.
The restrictions, which will be in place through at least May 11, and apply to all branches of the U.S. military, also apply to change of station moves and temporary moves.
Military personnel and their families who began their move before the restrictions were put into place will be allowed to continue. However, those who are scheduled to relocate in the coming weeks will have to wait until after the restrictions have been lifted.
For now, certain venues at the air station have been closed, while access to other establishments is being limited.
Incidentally, WTI also happens to end during the DOD travel restrictions, which are slated to remain in place through May 11.
