McSally explains how plan will benefit Arizona

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally said Friday that the stimulus bill has specific provisions meant to help Yuma’s small businesses, employees, local and tribal governments and ag workers.
“This is an unprecedented bill, and we worked on it around the clock to make sure it covers everyone affected by this pandemic,” the Republican lawmaker said about the $2 trillion bill that passed the House and received the president’s signature on Friday.
Included in the bill is a mechanism to deliver $1,200 to everyone who filed taxes in the U.S. last year and made less than $75,000 as an individual and couples who made less $150,000. Households with children receive $500 for each child filed as a dependent. The bill phases out into smaller amounts for individuals who made less than $99,000 and doesn’t provide money to people who made more than that.
Everyone can expect to receive those checks either in the mail or through direct deposit. The information for both is provided through taxes, so people don’t have to contact the government to receive their payments unless their information is out-of-date.
McSally emphasized the stimulus also provides money through forgivable loans for small business owners with less than 500 employees
These loans are forgivable as long as business owners use them to pay payroll and overhead expenses like rent and utilities that they might not be able to afford while shut down because of the virus.
“Employers might ask how they would keep anyone on their payroll if they’re not generating revenue and we want to make sure employers keep them on and we want to keep employers connected to the employees they have,” she said. “When we beat the virus - which we will - we want it so that the employers in place before it hit still exist and their employees still exist.”
The bill also extends unemployment benefits and increases the maximum amount paid in unemployment checks to $840.
“We wanted to boost unemployment insurance and expand who can get it,” she said. “We wanted to make sure you can get unemployment benefits even if you’re self-employed, an independent contractor or a part-time worker. We relaxed the rules to make sure people can pay their bills and not fall into food and housing insecurity.”
The bill also provides money to support the hospitals and healthcare workers by providing money to support testing, treatment and the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE).
McSally said that she fought hard to include provision for tribal governments. Among the provisions included in the stimulus is $1 billion for Indian Health Services, a federal health service department meant to provide service to tribal communities. McSally said that the bill should help tribal health services receive equipment and maintain their facilities.
To help tribal businesses, McSally said the bill sets aside $8 billion to support businesses critical to sovereign tribal communities that have had to shut down including casinos. The funding makes sure that those businesses and tribal communities have continued access to resources and that businesses with less than 500 employees likewise have access to forgivable loans and relief funds, she said.
“We wanted tribal parity,” she said. “And we put significant wind behind making sure that tribes are covered and have what they need to get through this.”
Other local governments are entitled to a portion of the $150 billion set aside to support local governments throughout the US, she said.
“Arizona will get a portion based on our population to pay for expenses related to the coronavirus,” she said. “We made sure that we cover every community impacted by a loss of revenue, and for that purpose, it should help cover the direct expenses that Yuma County has had.”
McSally also spoke on the steps being taken to reduce the impact of the border situation and the need for Mexico to take more measures.
“This is a unique challenge for Arizona and we wanted to make sure - with the stimulus bill - that the shutdown helped farmers who lost access to ag workers. We wanted to make sure cargo wasn’t impacted and that it still comes across, and we wanted to support people who go across the border to work,” she said.
She added, “Mexico needs to do their part in stopping the spread of the virus,” but that “as the two governments work together to see the spread stop, we’re also figuring out how to mitigate the spread here in Arizona and keep it from crossing the border to either country.”
The stimulus bill has a couple specific provisions for farmers, McSally said. Farmers and ranchers have the same access to forgivable loans that small businesses do. “There are several specific provisions that keep significant resources flowing for ag workers,” she said.