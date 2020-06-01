YUMA — The Mexican Consulate in Yuma, closed after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, has gradually reopened its doors to provide limited services by appointment only.
The office, located at 298 S. Main St., has been open since May 18 to help area residents of Mexican nationality file applications for Mexican passports and credentials, to vote absentee in Mexico and to assist with other legal documents.
“Even though we opened to the public, we can only tend to a limited number of people, in order to continue observing social distancing recommendations,” said Edith Garcia, the consulate administrator. “Service is provided by appointment only. In addition, we are working with limited staff, in a scaled manner.”
People can make appointments with the consulate online at https://mexitel.sre.gob.mx/citas.webportal/pages/public/login/login.jsf.
New rules are also in place when visitors show up for appointments, she added.
Visitors are required to wear face masks and bring their own pens for signing documents. Before being allowed into the building, their temperature will be taken, and they will be asked to reschedule appointments if they show any symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.
People with appointments will be asked to come alone, unless they are minors or are people needing assistance getting around.
Garcia said the measures will remain in place as long as recommended by public health officials.
“We are committed to serving the community but we are also committed to public health,” she said. “We are monitoring the situation to determine what other measures need to be taken.”