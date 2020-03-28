While COVID-19 has halted many operations in recent days, Yuma County’s agriculture industry isn’t one of them.
“Ag has been deemed a mission-critical operation for the U.S.,” said Robert Masson, assistant agricultural agent for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Yuma County. “It’s not the type of job you can just stop for a week and then come back to, because you’re working with living organisms and because there’s still a need to supply food to the country.”
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s social distancing directives in mind, the extension is currently operating in a “reduced capacity,” employing the use of technology in the fields to diminish person-to-person contact as they wrap up the winter vegetable season.
“There are machines like the automatic weeders we use in the lettuce fields that can do a lot of the manual labor,” Masson said. “We’re leaning on that technology to help reduce the amount of workers in the fields while we harvest the last of the crops.”
The Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association (YFVA) is also continuing to enforce its safety measures for association members and fieldworkers.
“Our benefit right now is that we’re getting toward the end of our harvest season, so demand on labor is not as high as in November when the harvest season begins,” said YFVA Vice President Mike Pasquinelli. “We do have protocols in place for food safety from even before the virus. If a worker has any feelings of being sick or anything like that, they’re not even allowed to come and work in the fields—that’s always been a protocol, even prior to this. And there are supervisors out there who have the option to not allow a worker to work in the fields if they show signs of illness.”
According to Pasquinelli, contracting the coronavirus through their produce isn’t something consumers need to worry about.
“There’s been a lot of studies that (show) they haven’t been able to find the virus on fresh vegetables,” Pasquinelli said. “So it doesn’t seem like there’s a transmission from a worker harvesting the product and the product getting out to the store shelf. We are producing and providing safe produce.”
While the epidemic hasn’t stunted the “robust supply” of crops in Yuma, Pasquinelli said it has noticeably impacted the demand for them.
“We have a robust supply (of vegetables) right now in the desert,” Pasquinelli said. “As an industry, we’re probably moving only 25 to 30 percent of our normal volumes. A lot of that’s being attributed to the reduction of restaurants and people sheltering in place. A lot of the lettuce that’s grown and shipped and processed ends up in airlines and on hamburgers, and when the amount of orders they’re getting get reduced, ours get reduced as well.”
As for the food hoarding that’s occurred in the grocery stores, that’s another area in which the ag industry seems to be unaffected.
“I haven’t had any problems going into the produce section and getting anything that I wanted as far as fresh vegetables,” Pasquinelli said. “The movement (of crops) is actually slower than typical right now.”
With the decrease in demand, however, an increase in food waste is a possibility.
“They harvest as needed or as demand goes,” Pasquinelli said. “So anything that’s not harvested will be destroyed and not put in the marketplace. There’s a lot of food that gets donated to food banks and soup kitchens, but even with that we’re still overproducing what those entities can use.”
As the ag industry moves into its summer season and plants wheat, cotton, melons and forage crops, Masson noted the fortunate thing is that most of the planting can be done with the help of equipment; but as far as the demand for what’s harvested goes, Pasquinelli said it’s a bit of a guessing game right now.
“Most of our summer crops aren’t going to be harvested until the middle or end of May all the way through August, so depending on what we see as the cycle goes, it’s hard to speculate what’s going to happen without knowing the parameters we’re going to have.”