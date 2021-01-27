More COVID-19 test opportunities available
{child_byline}BY MARA KNAUB
SUN STAFF WRITER{/child_byline}
Plenty of appointments are still available for the COVID-19 saliva testing event on Saturday, Yuma County announced on Tuesday.
And if someone can’t make the Saturday event, new testing opportunities to detect COVID-19 have been recently added.
As part of its TestNOW effort, Embry Health has scheduled free, drive-thru testing throughout the county. To schedule a test, go to www.testnow.com and select the desired site. Results are available in 3 to 7 days of testing.
Embry Health is offering tests at the following locations:
- St. Francis of Assisi Yuma, 1815 S. 8th Ave., Yuma, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Sunday.
- St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Yuma, 11545 E. 40th St., Yuma, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
- Arizona Desert Elementary School, 1245 N. Main St., San Luis, from 1-5 p.m. Monday to Sunday.
For more information on Embry Health testing opportunities, call 480-376-2170.
On Saturday, the Yuma County Office of Emergency Management and Arizona State University teamed up to offer free COVID-19 saliva tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Desert View Academy, 3777 W. 16th St., Yuma.
Test results will be delivered within 24 to 48 hours. The test is available to anyone age 5 and older even if they feel well.
Participants must pre-register online, with a separate email address for each person, regardless of age. To register, go to the ASU Biodesign Institute COVID-19 Saliva Testing Sign Up webpage: https://asubioempportal.pointnclick.com/Mvc/Registration/Start. The link will ask for an “Agency Code,” which is: SALIVATEST.
Once registered, participants will be given a QR code that they must bring to the saliva test. Participants should not drink or eat food 30 minutes before arriving for the test.
Participants will provide a saliva sample from their vehicle. Staff will help if needed and direct traffic.