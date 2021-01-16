More COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Yuma County on Tuesday. Some of the new supply will be distributed to healthcare providers and some will be used in drive-thru vaccination clinics held by the Yuma County Public Health District.
Of the 6,900 doses of Moderna vaccine expected to arrive Tuesday, 4,500 will go to health partners including Yuma Regional Medical Center, Sunset Health Clinic and Regional Center for Border Health. These partners will provide first and second doses to individuals in the Phase 1A and 1B priority groups..
The 1A group includes people who work in emergency medical services, outpatient clinics, home health care, pharmacies, public health and education (e.g., school nurses and healthcare personnel).
The 1B group includes education and childcare providers, law enforcement and protective services, and adults age 65 and older.
DRIVE-THRU CLINICS
The district will hold the drive-thru vaccination clinics for individuals in the 1A and 1B groups on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 21-22. Registration for clinic appointments will open at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. No one will be able to register prior to that time.
Vaccines will be administered at drive-thru clinics to be held at the Yuma County Public Health District, which is located at 2200 W. 28th St. in Yuma.
From 8:30-11:30 a.m., the district will vaccinate only adults 65 and older and only by appointment. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4687. Phone registration is available only to adults 65 and older.
From noon-3 p.m., the district will vaccinate individuals in the 1A and 1B groups. These individuals must register online at https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/. To speed up the process, participants are asked to print and complete the Vaccination Patient Information Form available at https://tinyurl.com/y2jzgfuw.
CLINICS FOR SECOND DOSES
The Health District will hold a drive-thru clinic for Phase 1A second doses from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 27-28. The second dose is for individuals who received the first dose at the Health District between Dec. 21-30.
To schedule the second dose, go to https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/. Participants should have their COVID-19 vaccination card when they receive the second dose.
Upon arriving at an appointment, participants will be required to show a valid U.S. identification card or matricula consular and proof of priority group eligibility.
For more information on specific providers with vaccines in the Yuma area, visit the ADHS Find Vaccine page at https://tinyurl.com/yyoq3edj.
Those without computer access or needing extra help registering may call 1-844-542-8201.
The Yuma County Health District will notify the public when all appointments have been filled. For updates, check the Yuma County website at https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/ and Facebook page.