Blitz testing for COVID-19 continues this Saturday with a drive-thru event in Wellton. The Regional Center for Border Health, in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Health Services, will offer the drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Wellton Elementary School, 29126 San Jose Ave.
“Our goal is to test as many residents as possible, either symptomatic or asymptomatic,” spokesman Alex Bejarano said.
In addition, law enforcement and first responders may register for antibody testing at the RCBH Somerton location, 950 E. Main St., Monday to Friday, 7-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. For more information, reach the RCBH at 928-315-7910.
Also, COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations:
• RCBH San Luis Walk-In Clinic, 1896 Babbitt Lane, 7-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Monday to Friday. To reach the clinic, call 928-722-6112.
• RCBH San Luis Urgent Care, 1233 Main St., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. To reach the urgent care, call 928-550-5514.
• RCBH Somerton, 950 E. Main St., 7-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, call 928-236-8001.
• Sunset Health San Luis, 815 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Sunset Health Somerton, 115 N. Somerton Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Sunset Health Yuma, 675 S. Avenue B, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Sunset Health Yuma, 2060 W. 24th St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To inquire about testing at a Sunset Health clinic, call 928-819-8999.