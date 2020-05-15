SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Two nonprofit health care providers will resume testing people for COVID-19 on Saturday after drawing large crowds of people seeking the tests last weekend.
Between them, the Regional Center for Border Health and Sunset Health administered more than 700 free tests last Saturday at sites in Somerton and San Luis, Ariz.
Since March, Somerton-based RCBH has been providing the testing at its San Luis Walk-In Clinic in San Luis.
“We have to protect ourselves,” said Amanda Aguirre, president and chief executive officer of RCBH. “Unfortunately the number of cases continues growing every day in the Yuma area. We have been offering these tests since March, and now we are doing them (in collaboration with) the Arizona Department of Health Services as part of the Arizona Testing Blitz.”
RCBH tested about 450 people at its clinic in San Luis on Saturday, while Sunset tested about 300 at its clinic in Somerton. Sunset tested a similar number the previous weekend in Yuma.
Lucy Murrieta, community relations director for Sunset, said samples are taken with cotton swabs inserted in the nasal cavity and then are sent to Sonora Quest in Yuma. People who undergo the testing are notified of results within two to four days.
Sunset Health will offer free drive-through testing Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at its clinic at 815 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd, while RCBH will provide free drive-through testing during the same hours Saturday at its Somerton clinic, 950 E. Main St.