Several members of the Arizona Army and Air National Guard have been in Yuma County this week helping to stock the shelves at the three Food City grocery stores here, so community members will be able to purchase the products they need.
The soldier’s presence is the result of Gov. Doug Ducey’s order last week to activate the Guard to help grocery stores and food banks with the manpower to meet the rising demand for food triggered by fears of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Army National Guard officials said in a press release that more than 8,000 members would assist in the operations, including deploying to 86 grocery stores across 15 counties.
“I really don’t think this is anything out of the norm for us,” said Cpl. Jonathan Duran, whose unit is based in Phoenix. “We are always changing and adapting to whatever the situation is, whether it is a pandemic such as this, or some type of disaster.”
Cpl. Duran, along with Spc. Ricardo Alvarado and Spc. Gregory Romero, who are both from Yuma, have been at the Food City located at 2600 W 16th St.,in Plaza Del Rio Shopping Center, since Monday.
The three soldiers arrive at the store at approximately 11 p.m. and work until 7 a.m. helping the store’s only two nighttime stockers fill as many empty and half-empty shelves as they can each night.
“It has been really busy. This is the biggest Food City in Yuma, so it takes all eight hours to do it,” Cpl. Duran said. “There are only three of us, but we get the job done.”
Cpl. Duran also explained that what is happening in Yuma is not a supply shortage, it is actually a logistical problem.
He noted that the Food City Stores here in Yuma are getting shipments of supplies, they just don’t have enough employees to keep the shelves stocked fast enough to meet the community’s needs.
“A lot of stores were caught off guard due to the amount of shopping that happened initially,” Cpl. Duran said. “In the mornings, when customers see us they know things are changing for the better, because help is not on the way, it is already here.”
According to Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin (Air Force), the deployments are aimed at helping to alleviate the public’s concerns over not having enough food and other basic necessities.
Bashas’ Supermarket, which is Food City’s parent company, requested the National Guard’s assistance.
Tech. Sgt. Matkin added that the current deployment to Yuma will continue as long as there is a need for it.
