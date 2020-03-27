Recognizing the economic challenges that businesses and workers are experiencing, Yuma area community and government leaders came together to create a resource portal.
The Greater Yuma Economic Resource Portal (www.gyerp.org) contains relevant, confirmed information gathered into one spot. The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. created the website in two days with the purpose of providing up-to-date information to businesses, employees and the community in general.
The idea grew from wading through so much new information coming out every day, and frequently several times a day, which could be overwhelming.
“As a result of the COVID virus, the community rallied together. We have a regional team that decided we needed to have a portal with information that is accessible by one click to the entire community so that you have the most up-to-date resources available at our fingertips,” noted Julie Engel, CEO and president of the GYEDC.
This leadership group includes GYEDC; Yuma County Chamber of Commerce; Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center; municipalities of San Luis, Somerton, Yuma and Wellton; Yuma County; Yuma International Airport; AWC Career and Technical Education Training Program; Arizona@Work; Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma; Greater Yuma Port Authority; 4FrontED; University of Arizona; Visit Yuma; Western Arizona Economic Development District; and Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
While GYEDC is hosting the portal, every partner will have a link to it on their websites.
The portal will include additional links to support programs that offer financial and regulatory relief to businesses. Engel noted that it’s important for local businesses and workers to understand the programs and funding in place to keep them afloat and workers paid until the economy stabilizes. However, support will also be needed during recovery, and the page will include ways to jumpstart businesses during this period.
“One of the most important things to local businesses are the stimulus packages that have been released,” she said. Engel pointed to tether funds as an example. “Employers can continue to pay employees who have been laid off and won’t be at risk of losing them,” she explained, noting that workers will still be tied to their employers. The “forgivable” loan through the Small Business Administrator is for covering salaries “and will not have to pay back if that’s what it’s used for,” she explained.
“That’s just one of the programs we need to get out and disseminated into the communities so that we don’t have these employees not only having to apply for unemployment but also having to look for another job. This will keep them tethered to your company so when this is over you can return to business as usual.”
The resources listed on the website are also available in Spanish and include direct links to other community partners such as the Yuma Community Food Bank, Yuma Regional Medical Center, Yuma Private Industry Council, utilities, state health insurance, etc.
Some of these organizations are accepting donations such as YRMC and the food bank.
Engel pointed out ways in which the community is “stepping up” during the pandemic. “There’ve been several people, schools and organizations that are donating PPE (personal protective equipment) because they aren’t operating right now.”
She explained that several local companies are pivoting from their original production and moving into PPE manufacturing. Jordan Manufacturing, a pillow manufacturer, is making masks and gowns and selling directly to the hospital. General Motors moved their production into ventilators and has partnered with a premier ventilator manufacturer in the U.S. The company is also making N95 masks. Pianana Wovens is making hospital bedding.
“The fact that the hospital is going through about 300 gowns per day means the shortage is critical and to have our local manufacturers stepping up is a tremendous benefit to our community,” Engel said.
“The Yuma region, Yuma County, all of the entities within it, we’re best when we work as a team, and this is another great example of everybody coming together as a county to put this forward for the benefit of businesses and the workers,” noted Paul Melcher, the county’s economic development and intergovernmental affairs director.
Engel credits Melcher for coming up with the idea of a resource portal. “I really appreciate Paul Melcher’s foresight in saying this is something we really need to do, and everyone else rallied right behind him, but we really are grateful that the community is so responsive,” she said.
Paul Brierley, executive director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, who also sits on the boards of GYEDC and the chamber, praised the efforts of community partners in providing resources and knowledge, especially to small businesses. This portal is to “make sure that our small businesses here have information that is accurate and up to date. Nothing is speculative,” he said, “if a small business wants to know what are the resources that can help them retain employees, keep their company going, get their finances in order.”
However, Engel pointed out that the hope is that this resource portal continues past the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is a crisis like nothing we’ve ever experienced. We’re hoping this site will evolve into a living breathing entity that will always be a place for information and it’ll have us ready for a future crisis, God forbid, if there is another,” she said.
“We want to see it become an ongoing resource for the community. This isn’t just a COVID-19 resource. We’ll keep populating this with information that is necessary and useful to the community,” she added.
Engel noted that the mobile optimization for the portal is still a work in progress. Some of the widgets are not yet functioning on cellphones, but she expects that they will be up and running soon.
For more information, contact Engel at jengel@greateryuma.org or 928-782-7774 ext. 12 or 928-210-5153 (cellphone) or John Courtis, executive director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, at john@yumachamber.org or 928-782-2567 (office) or 928-920-7390 (cellphone).