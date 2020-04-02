Nurses on frontline dealing with stress but feeling safe

Like everyone else, Selina Villarreal, a frontline nurse at Yuma Regional Medical Center, is dealing with the stress that comes with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is stress, but we are adapting to it like every hospital in the U.S. and actually worldwide. We’re adapting to all the changes that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is recommending,” she said.
Villarreal tries to put her family at ease. “Of course, my family is worried, but I just explain that I’m wearing what I should be wearing, and I’m taking precautions, washing my hands, even extra now. I’m doing what I have to do to be protected,” she noted.
She feels safe knowing she has the appropriate protective gear. “I’m doing good. I feel we’re using the appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment), what the CDC is recommending,” Villarreal explained.
While some parts of the country grapple with a shortage of protective gear, healthcare workers at YRMC still have enough to protect them. For years YRMC stockpiled supplies in a warehouse for use in a disaster, and the hospital is now dipping into that stockpile. The facility should be set for a few more weeks.
The Yuma Sun spoke with three nurses at YRMC to find out how they’re dealing with the pandemic and to ask if they feel they have the necessary equipment to keep safe.
“We’re starting to get busy. Every day we come to work and we prepare every morning with a huddle and let everyone know what’s going on in regards to our patients,” said Elizabeth Lara, administrative director of nursing operations.
“We are making sure everyone has the proper PPE. We are trying to be very conservative. We do have what we need for everyone at this point,” Lara added.
YRMC has implemented several measures to conserve PPE, which includes a gown, gloves, mask and eye protection. To cut down on the use of PPE, the hospital enacted a no-visitor policy; otherwise the hospital would have to provide visitors with protective gear to protect the visitors, staff and patients. YRMC also postponed all elective surgeries.
This week the hospital opened a unit exclusively for COVID-19 patients, which further preserves PPE so healthcare workers do not have to change in and out of the protective gear going from one patient to another. A COVID-19 nurse, for example, will put on protective gear at the start of the shift and leave it on until the end of the shift.
“That unit is considered a fully isolated unit. Essentially, staff stays in there the whole shift, limiting traffic. Those who have to go in -- pharmacy, the supply chain -- don the appropriate PPE prior to going in, and then take it off when they leave,” explained Mika Naranjo, infectious prevention nurse.
“We don’t have them all separate throughout the hospital. They’re not all in the same room, they’re still in single-patient rooms, but they’re in an isolation unit. We’re limiting traffic, which helps us reduce the overall use of personal protective equipment across the hospital,” Naranjo added.
In addition, prior to this week, if a patient had a history of a multidrug resistant “bug,” the patient was kept in an isolated room, which required healthcare workers and visitors to put on a PPE every time they entered the room.
“We’re no longer isolating those patients for now. This reduces the need for isolation rooms and PPE,” she said.
Outside of the COVID-19 unit, every nurse is given a mask that can be worn all day, but it’s optional. Some nurses are on higher alert and want to wear a mask 24/7; others don’t feel the need to wear one.
While YRMC still has a supply of protective gear, it doesn’t mean it won’t face the same shortage as other hospitals. Dr. Robert Trenschel, CEO and president at YRMC, previously noted that because of the great demand, suppliers can’t deliver new supplies for weeks, and that delivery is not guaranteed.
YRMC might eventually run out of protective gear, especially if the spread of the virus isn’t stopped. That’s why the YRMC nurses are urging residents of Yuma County to follow the “stay at home” order.
“We can’t say it enough. If you’re able to stay home, stay home. And if you’re able to not be in groups of people, then don’t do that. And perform really good hand hygiene,” Naranjo said. “Prevent being exposed as much as you can so when we really have to take care of you, we have what we need to do so.
“The thing we kind of freak out about, we’re concerned with, is people don’t take the social distancing thing seriously. It becomes a lot harder to take care of them if we don’t have the supplies we need,” she added. “You can be walking around infected, and you don’t have symptoms. By staying home, you’re not exposing those at higher risk.”
Nurses and frontline health workers are being hailed as heroes, and the YRMC nurses are grateful for the expressions of appreciation they have been receiving.
“Definitely YRMC is feeling the love from the community,” Naranjo said, pointing out the donations of food and masks, both cloth and medical-grade. “We’re grateful to the community for supporting us in these trying times. That’s what keeps us going too, having that support from the community.
“We need to let the community know we are being protected and we’re here to protect our patients. That’s our No. 1 priority, our patients and our staff,” Naranjo added.