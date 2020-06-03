Crane School District announced on Tuesday that a third positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the district. The individual is an employee of the nutrition services department; the individual’s last day of work was May 26, according to a press release from the district.
District supervisors have notified all individuals who came into contact with the employee during the last two weeks, requesting that notified employees self-quarantine for 14 days and recommending that they receive testing.
As a further precautionary measure, Ronald Reagan Elementary School will be closed as a meal site for 14 days. The district is currently evaluating whether the site will reopen after that period.
“We prioritize the health and wellbeing of our employees and will continue to take necessary sanitation precautions in order to maintain a safe working environment,” the district stated.