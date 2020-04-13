The Yuma County Public Health Services District announced Monday there is now community spread of COVID-19 here in Yuma County. The determination arose after officials were unable to determine the source of infection for a local case, and note that any interaction within the community could potentially lead to a spread of the virus.
“Previously confirmed COVID-19 infections had relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19,” the announcement read. “The change in status confirms that the COVID-19 virus is actively circulating in Yuma County and we will begin to see a rise in locally acquired infections. Therefore, it is important that we all continue to take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus in our community.”
Diana Gomez, director of the health services district, said that any interaction in the community can now transmit the disease, and disinfecting and distancing precautions are very critical to making sure it stays in place.
“Community transmission indicates that you can get COVID-19 from any interaction in the community; you don’t have to travel or know a person with the disease in order to get it. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home and only go out for essential needs,” said Gomez. “As a community we must continue our efforts to protect those who may be at a higher risk of severe illness or medical complications, including persons of any age with underlying health conditions, particularly the elderly. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, wear a cloth face covering and stay at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands and clean surfaces often. These personal precautions apply to all of us – we must all do our part to protect our community.”
Yuma County spokesperson Kevin Tunell said that the county doesn’t know the number of cases whose origins can’t be traced, but his suspicion is that it’s happened within the most recent set of cases.
Tunell said that the community spread determination was made Monday after health officials were unable to trace the point of contact for cases in Yuma County.
“If the person hasn’t traveled outside of the area to a place where there’s known spread or if they’re not tied to someone who’s already been confirmed to have it, then we don’t know where it is in the community,” he said. “Now it’s widespread.”
Tunell said that now more than ever, it’s important people stay at home.
“We can’t trace it any longer,” he said. “It’s somewhere in the county, and it’s spread to other people. We need to make sure that doesn’t keep happening.”