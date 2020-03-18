A panel of local leaders and officials held a teleconference regarding COVID-19 on Wednesday to reassure people of the messages that they’ve been delivering in the past week, including don’t stockpile goods, practice basic precautions and remain calm.
The panel included the chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Tony Reyes, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, the director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, Diana Gomez and the director of Yuma County emergency services, Tony Badilla.
The teleconference was streamed on Facebook Live and on Yuma 77, and members of the public were able to email questions for the panel to answer.
Gomez answered a question about how testing works and clarified that testing has to be done through healthcare providers who take samples and send them to state or commercial labs.
“The test has to be ordered by a healthcare provider. They make the determination of whether someone should be tested,” she said and added that healthcare providers tend to only test those who are at the highest risk of having the virus according to criteria by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Healthcare providers take samples or specimens, Gomez said, with a swab and send those to a state or commercial lab. If the lab gets positive results on the test, they then send that specimen over to the CDC, who makes the final determination on whether a case is a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Gomez said that if a state or local lab were to send a positive test from Yuma to the CDC as a presumptive positive, she would make sure that information would become public knowledge. “We will repost a presumptive case,” she said.
No confirmed cases of the virus have come out of Yuma County, the panel reiterated. However, Gomez said that the latest numbers say 20 confirmed cases do exist in Arizona, with the majority of those being in Maricopa. Gomez added that there is one confirmed case in Hermosillo, Sonora, in Mexico.
Mayor Nicholls talked about the need for the Yuma community to work together.
“The greater Yuma community does great work when we work together,” he said. He also talked about the importance of paying attention to mental health at a time of isolation and stress.
“This has a lot to do with mental health because of how people are reacting,” he said. “Everybody is staying at home, and that’s isolation that can accentuate the panic. We need to reach out to family, see how they’re doing, make sure they’re taken care of. Check in on neighbors. This shouldn’t be overlooked.”
Mayor Nicholls said that the question he had heard the most Tuesday was if bars and restaurants will be forced to close soon. He said that that action would only be necessary if Yuma gets a confirmed case and a need to contain the spread arises.
“Yuma County is not at the spread stage,” he said. “If it does come into the county, we’re in spread status, and we have to do what we can to contain the spread.”
The question of whether the border would close or if there were any plans to close the border came up, and Mayor Nicholls said his contacts with the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C. have said that there are “no immediate plans to close the border,” Nicholls said.
Badilla said there is an Emergency Operations Center ready to be used, but it is not being used or filled at this moment. An Emergency Operations Center, or EOC, would be used as a facility out of which actions for emergency management and preparedness like distributing food and sheltering people would take place.
The Yuma County Emergency Services team is small, Badilla said, with only a staff of two people. However, they rely on a team of volunteers, forming a Community Emergency Response Team.
“With any type of emergency, we deal with it locally,” Badilla said. “We coordinate with local resources and with local partners. We work with firefighters, with first responders. We coordinate with food banks to know what they need. We want to ease their concerns, and we want to work with them to make sure the population is served.”
Reyes reiterated that the supply lines of grocery stores aren’t impacted by the virus. “The factory that makes your toilet paper is still making your toilet paper. The virus isn’t impacting the toilet paper,” he said. “We don’t want people to panic because in reality the crisis of them reacting that way is becoming worse than the actual crisis itself. So far, we’re dealing with that more than anything else.”
Dovetailing off of that point, Nicholls said that people should consider how other people are impacted before they start stockpiling.
“Consider a low-income family and when they run out to the store to get something because they need it, it’s not there for them,” he said. “Things like baby formula don’t need to be stocked, but they do need to be there for a family that can’t afford to stockpile it and can only get it when they need it. This is why we have to talk about this.”
Badilla emphasized that the most important thing people can do right now is make sure they are getting their information from accurate sources.
“Go to legitimate sources for information. Make sure you’re not going to a site that is asking you to do something that you wouldn’t normally do,” he said and added that it’s important to check the county’s website for updates and information.
Nicholls asked viewers to consider what spreading rumors does to the schedules of the people trying to manage the local government’s response.
“Let’s use our heads here and think about what pushing a rumor does,” he said. “If it gets far enough, then now I have to spend my day calling people and asking ‘is the rumor true?’ Use common sense and use some discretion when putting information out there.”
Gomez said that the most important message to get out to people was that everybody needs to remember that they are responsible for everyone else’s well-being.
“Take precautions. We all have to look out for each other,” she said. “This is what defines us as a Yuma community. We know how to handle a crisis like this because when it comes, we step up and look out for each other.”