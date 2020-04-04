An emergency protective order issued Friday by the Yuma County Superior Court’s presiding Judge David Haws will prevent first responders’ “unnecessary exposure” to COVID-19, according to a press release from the City of Yuma.
The order was ruled in an emergency hearing requested by the City Attorney’s Office on behalf of Yuma Police Department Chief Susan Smith and Yuma Fire Department Chief Steve Irr, following an application for an emergency protective order filed Wednesday in the Yuma County Superior Court.
“(The request is) absolutely essential for the protection of our officers and for our ability to continue to serve the residents and visitors of the City of Yuma,” Smith said.
In effect, the order requires the Yuma County Public Health Services District to disclose to the city’s first responders infection data of individuals testing positive or presumably exposed to COVID-19.
According to the city, this information remains protected and will not be shared with the public, as federal laws restrict City of Yuma first responders from releasing infection data beyond the purpose of protecting their ranks.
“The Court understood the extraordinary circumstances confronting our critical first-responder workforce,” said Assistant City Attorney Joseph Estes, who represented the city’s position before the judge in Friday’s hearing. “The judge’s order should protect the information, protect the Health Department’s concerns, protect the City’s emergency medical personnel and police officers, and, most importantly, help to protect the public from this invisible enemy.”
According to the city’s press release, numerous requests for an emergency protective order have been received by the city, and both Smith and Irr agree that the order will allow local first responders and health officials to “work cooperatively to protect the Yuma community.”
“The disclosure of the requested information is authorized under federal law and is a necessary measure to protect the lives of our first responders and their family and co-workers,” said Irr.
Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls, extending his gratitude to Judge Haws for “standing with the first responders and public health officials in resolving this matter quickly and effectively,” reminds the community to maintain social distancing, frequent handwashing and to limit gatherings to 10 persons or less.
“Yuma is doing everything it can, and we need everyone to do their part to flatten the rate of infection,” Nicholls said.
For more information on protecting yourself and others from COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov or www.azdhs.gov.