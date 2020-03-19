Due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, all criminal and civil jury trials in Yuma County Superior Court are being vacated and pushed back a month, while attorneys have been asked to postpone any hearings they can, according to Presiding Court Judge David Haws.
Judge Haws explained that he is following instructions outlined in an administrative order issued Monday by Chief Justice Robert Brutinel of the Arizona Supreme Court, curtailing in-person court operations to essential functions only.
The purpose for the measures, which are also in accordance with “social distancing” guidelines established by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), is to limit large courthouse gatherings, specifically juries, while also not depriving people accused of crimes of their due-process rights.
“Any hearings that can be continued without jeopardizing a person’s rights are being continued,” Judge Haws said. “All courts, however, are to remain open because there are certain essential functions that must be performed every day.”
What this means, is that people who need to file requests for temporary restraining orders in domestic violence cases, or have certain hearings held involving juveniles, parental issues and emergency guardian matters can still do so.
For the time being, court dockets are also being limited to cases ready for substantive action, such as sentencings and change-of-plea hearings, and other such matters. The courts will also still be processing emergency law enforcement orders, search warrants, and critical arrest warrants where the public’s safety is concerned.
Necessary court hearings for people who get arrested or are still being held in jail will also continue, including bond hearings, arraignments, initial appearances, condition of release hearings and probation violation hearings.
Attorneys have also been advised that they may file a motion with the court for any upcoming hearing for clients they have that can be put off, and a continuance will be granted, especially for those who are out of custody.
Additionally, delaying a majority of the hearings helps to reduce a judge’s daily caseload, which means fewer people will be required to show up for court.
Unlike some of the other bigger courts in the state, which issue jury summonses every day, Judge Haws said Yuma County Superior Court does it on a case-by-case basis and oftentimes calls in hundreds of potential jurors at a time, which can pose a serious risk of exposure to the virus for the public.
Another measure being considered is staggering the hearings, and holding them at different times throughout the day. For example, private attorneys may have their client’s hearings held on the morning calendar, while public defenders and legal defenders have theirs in the afternoon.
“The purpose is to discourage as many people as possible from coming, by eliminating the reasons for them to have to be here,” Judge Haws said. “Hopefully it works.”
Having less foot traffic at the courthouse also helps to protect court employees who still must interact with the public each day. Judge Haws added that the courthouse is also being cleaned multiple times throughout the day.
People who are exhibiting flu-like symptoms such as coughing, having a high fever, or shortness of breath, are not being allowed inside the courthouse. Those who are not allowed in, but have a case in court, are asked to call their attorney or the office of the judge presiding over their case for further instruction.
Additionally, those who don’t have a case, but want to come to court with someone who does are encouraged to come another time.
