Due to health and safety concerns, travelers can carry up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer on flights.
Also, the Yuma International Airport Military Comfort Center and Airport Ambassador Program have been suspended for now.
Airport Director Gladys Brown noted that the “unprecedented disruption to our normal routines” due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Transportation Security Administration is allowing passengers to bring up to 12 ounce bottles of hand sanitizer through screening. However, the sanitizer will have to be placed in a separate bin for security screening.
In addition, to protect volunteers and traveling military guests, the airport’s Military Comfort Center has been temporarily closed and the Airport Ambassador Program has been temporarily suspended through April 6.
“This period of time affords our team to deep clean and incorporate aesthetically pleasing changes. We appreciate everyone for understanding this very difficult decision as it is one of our most welcoming places in our airport,” Brown said.
The first two morning flights to and from Phoenix will be temporarily reduced from April 8 through May 5. Passengers may contact American Airlines Reservations at 1-800-433-7300 with questions about upcoming travel plans.
All of the airport’s businesses, including Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar and all four car rental agencies, will remain open until otherwise directed, Brown said.