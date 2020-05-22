Great Beginnings Preschool is closed until further notice as Crane School District received notice Friday that an employee of the preschool tested positive for COVID-19. According to a press release from the district, the individual has not worked on the school’s campus since May 14 and is currently seeking medical attention.
Individuals who may have had physical contact with the employee during the last two weeks have been directed to be tested and self-quarantine at home for a 14-day period. According to the district, there have been no other reports of employees experiencing any illness or symptoms of the virus.
As a precautionary measure, the grab-and-go meal site at Great Beginnings’ neighboring campus Salida del Sol Elementary School will be closed until Monday, June 1 to implement additional sanitation measures alongside the district’s daily cleaning procedures. During this time, meals will still be available for curbside pick-up at Pueblo, Mesquite, H.L. Suverkrup, Valley Horizon, Ronald Reagan and Gary A. Knox Elementary Schools.
“First and foremost, we wish our employees well and support them during their healing and recovery,” the district stated. “The safety of students and staff is a continued priority and every precaution is being taken to keep people protected. We understand that our district may be curious to know additional details. Out of respect for our employees and their families and in alignment with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) privacy laws, we must maintain confidentiality. We seek discretion and understanding during this period of time.”
Crane encourages anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath, to contact their healthcare provider or call the Public COVID-19 Inquiry Line at (844) 542-8201.