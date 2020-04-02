Prison Hill lends a (clean) hand

Chris Wheeler, owner of Prison Hill Brewing Company, found a way to help out first responders in Yuma. He made 35 gallons of his own hand sanitizer and donated it to the City of Yuma, and in a Facebook post, he thanked first responders for all that they do.
As for making his own hand sanitizer, Wheeler noted, “It’s simple. The hardest part is probably finding a place to source the ingredients.”
Wheeler said he got the recipe from the World Health Organization’s website, using ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerol, all of which are typically available at grocery stores, mixed with water.
The problem that stopped Wheeler short of making another 35 gallons is the short supply of ethanol because the supply simply can’t keep up with the demand.
“A lot of companies who usually produce products like turpentine and are now making ethanol can’t make enough fast enough,” he said. “Everywhere I go, they’re sold out. … There’s none available.”
Sourcing the ingredients, which is what Wheeler is focused on now, will mean buying the ingredients in bulk from a manufacturer, which requires a commercial license. Luckily, Wheeler has one because it’s needed to run his restaurant - but still, the ingredients are hard to come by.
‘It’s not at all easy to find this stuff in stores,” he said. “All of this is the stuff I buy to use in the course of everyday business, but it wouldn’t necessarily make it much easier to find if you had the license.”
Wheeler noted that while the process of buying the ingredients has been hard, making it has been easier.
For the everyday consumer, Wheeler said he doesn’t know if he would recommend trying to go out and trying to make household hand sanitizer. But, he said, right now it makes sense for people to do what they can to be as safe as possible.
“You have to do what you can do to make yourself safe, as safe as you can, whether that means making masks or hand sanitizer,” Wheeler said.