The Quechan lndian Tribe, “with great sadness,” announced the death of Councilwoman Claudette C. White on Saturday after a short battle with COVID-19. She is survived by her son, Zion, who is recovering from the coronavirus.
“We mourn the loss of this great leader and pray for her family and loved ones. She demonstrated true love for her family and unwavering dedication to her community,” Jordan D. Joaquin, president of the Quechan Tribal Council, stated in a press release issued Monday.
“We stand together in strength and love for the family, our community, and many other tribes and families battling the challenges and losses faced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Joaquin added. “We pay tribute to White’s legacy and longstanding heart of service as we recognize her work, love and support for our tribe and indigenous people all over the land. We also recognize her heart and commitment to culture and community.”
White had a long history of service to the Quechan Tribe. She was sworn in as a tribal council member on Jan. 4. This was not her first stint as a council member. White was the youngest member ever elected to the Quechan Tribal Council when she served from 1995-1998.
She also served as the Quechan Tribal Court legal advocate and later chief judge, Paradise Casino general manager and a census worker.
In addition, White served a number of tribal courts in Arizona as trial and appellate judge. She was the chief judge of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and judge of the Fort McDowell Indian Community, Ak-Chin Indian Community, Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community and Tonto Apache tribal courts.
She was president of the Arizona Indian Judges Association, was an appointed member of the Arizona Tribal, State and Federal Court Forum and the California Tribal Court/State Court Forum.
“White was a tremendous resource for the Quechan Tribe, its people, and Indian Country,” Joaquin noted. “In addition to the Quechan Tribe, she served many tribal nations as an advocate and proponent for justice. As chief judge for the Quechan Tribe, she handled many cases that consisted of family and close members. She incorporated innovative concepts in court by utilizing tribal customs and traditions and focusing on alternatives to standard punitive measures.”
She served as faculty for the South West Indigenous Women’s Coalition Sexual Response Assault Team training program and faculty for the Arizona bar association’s leadership series.
“She was also known as a knowledgeable source on missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, and injustice around the country. She helped many tribal and non-tribal people with her support, and shared her wealth of knowledge with many,” Joaquin stated.
“She served eloquently and boldly and will be remembered as an agent of change and support. We honor the legacy and life’s work of Claudette C. White and ask that you remember all that she shared and poured from her heart. We thank you for your outpouring of support and care shown to the family and our tribe,” Joaquin said.
White was an enrolled member of the Quechan Indian Tribe and also descended from the Cocopan and Digueno Mission Indian Tribes in California and Arizona.
White was the first in her family to graduate from college. She attended Arizona Western College and received her bachelor’s degree at Northern Arizona University. She earned her juris doctorate with a special certificate in Indian law from Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor School of Law.
White hoped to one day be a member of the State Senate or U.S. Congress, according to her LinkedIn account.
White’s friend, Lauressa Thomas, started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. To make a donation, go to https://www.gofundme.com/ and search for “help lay Claudette to rest.”
Agave Community Health and Wellness also started a GoFundMe community grant fundraising account to help her son with the extensive medical costs incurred during his and Claudette’s COVID-19-related hospital care and for some of his living expenses. Find the account at https://tinyurl.com/st3mb7rn.
Cards and remembrances can be sent to: Family of Claudette White, c/o Dureena White, 5045 W. Baseline Road, A105, #277, Laveen, AZ 85339.